Transat Now Allows Payments for Checked Baggage Online
Airlines & Airports July 22, 2020
Travel agents will now be able to process prepayments for checked baggage through the GDS for all Air Transat flights.
This transaction will be processed via the Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD), which allows agents to issue electronic vouchers for this ancillary service. The EMD will be linked to Air Transat’s e-ticket.
Note: Air Transat supports Associated EMD (EMD-A) only. The booking method to book this ancillary is an SSR for the request of the service.
For full details on the procedures to follow, please refer to this guide.
