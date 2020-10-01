Transat Enhances Services and Fare Options
Transat, one of the world’s largest integrated tourism companies and Canada’s leader in leisure travel, is pleased to announce that it is launching its revamped Option Flex service and fare options on October 1, 2020. The new plans offer travellers maximum latitude and flexibility for their trips to the South, the United States, Europe and within Canada.
“We put in place a series of relaxed measures, for both flights and packages, to allow all types of travellers to find the flexibility they need, notably by changing their travel dates or destination, or even cancelling their booking,” says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat.
At the same time, Transat is extending its Book With Peace of Mind offer until December 31, 2020. Applicable to flight bookings, this offer allows customers to change their travel dates and/or destination at no charge up to 24 hours prior to departure, or cancel their flight and receive a travel credit that has no expiry date and is fully transferable.
Extra flexibility with Option Flex
To find the flexibility they need, Transat will now be offering travellers two types of Option Flex for South and Europe packages: Option Flex Standard and Option Flex Extra.
For $59 per person, Option Flex Standard allows travellers to:
Change their travel dates, destination and/or hotel up to 72 hours before departure
Cancel their trip up to 72 hours before departure and get a travel credit for the amount paid
Transfer their vacation package to a friend or family member up to 30 days before departure
For $99 per person, Option Flex Extra allows travellers to:
Change their travel dates, destination and/or hotel up to 24 hours before departure
Cancel their trip up to 24 hours before departure and get a full refund for the amount paid, in the original method of payment
Transfer their vacation package to a friend or family member up to 30 days before departure
VIP treatment and more flexibility on flights with Club Class
To better meet travellers’ needs, Air Transat will now have two fare options in Club Class: Club Standard and the brand-new Club Flex, with varying degrees of flexibility to cancel or modify a flight.
Club Class continues to attract passengers looking to add a touch of affordable luxury to their trip. It includes priority airport services, two pieces of checked baggage, wider seats with more legroom, a Comfort Kit, premium meals, larger individual touch screens and personalized service from a flight attendant dedicated to the exclusive cabin.
With the new Club Flex, travellers will be able to benefit from absolute freedom, as it allows them to change their flight without fees, or cancel and receive a full refund in all circumstances.
Full details on all of Air Transat’s fare options, which offer varying degrees of flexibility and many other built-in perks, can be found at airtransat.com/en-CA/Travel-information/fare-options.
