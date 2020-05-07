Transat Cancels Flights Through June as COVID-19 Crisis Continues
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 07, 2020
The following statement appeared on the Transat website on Thursday.
"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are temporarily suspending our flights until June 30, 2020.
"If you were unable to travel due to the cancellation of your flight, you will receive a credit for future travel to be used within 24 months of your original return dates. You do not need to contact us to obtain this credit, it will be automatically applied to your account."
Previously, Transat had cancelled all flights through May 31.
Sunwing earlier this week said it's suspending all southbound flights until June 25.
“Customers with departure dates for flights or vacation packages between March 17th and June 25th are eligible to receive a future travel credit in the value of the original amount paid,” the airline said on its website. “No action is needed. Your original booking number will be the code of your future travel credit. We will communicate formally via the email address we have on file (including group travel bookings). You do not need to contact us.”
The airline said credits can be redeemed against future travel for departures up to June 20, 2022 to anywhere Sunwing Airlines operates.
Sunwing said standard terms and conditions apply to changes and cancellations for flights from June 26, 2020 onwards.
