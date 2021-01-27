Transat Cancels Flights from Toronto Through April 30: Montreal Flights Continue
TravelPulse Canada has learned that Transat is suspending all flights from Toronto for the winter season.
In a press release to travel agencies, Transat said it will be effective January 28 through April 30, 2021.
The letter to agencies reads as follows:
"URGENT PLEASE READ - Transat Suspends YYZ Flights
In light of the continuing challenges the travel industry is facing, Transat has made the difficult decision to suspend all flight operations from Toronto for the remainder of our winter season effective January 28 – April 30, 2021.
Travellers affected by these cancellations who paid for their flight or vacation package with cash or credit card will receive a full refund. If the form of payment was a Future Travel Credit, that credit will be reinstated. In either situation agents do not have to contact us, the files will be adjusted automatically.
Please be assured that passengers currently in destination will be rebooked on flights returning to Canada. Agencies / agents will receive notices specific to files that are affected."
A Transat spokesperson sent TravelPulse Canada the following note just after 1 p.m. Eastern time:
"Continued travel restrictions and the numerous measures imposed by the federal government, including the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test and to quarantine upon return to Canada, have had a significant impact on our bookings. We must, therefore, revise our winter flight schedule, as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the evolution of the situation and demand.
"We will continue to operate flights from Montreal to a total of six international destinations: Cancun (Mexico), Holguin (Cuba), Port-au-Prince (Haiti), Punta Cana and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), and Paris (France). However, we are suspending all flights out of Toronto for the remainder of the winter season.
"Travellers affected by flight cancellations will receive a refund for the amount paid, in the original method of payment. Customers and travel agents don’t need to contact us to request this refund, as their files will automatically be adjusted. We would also like to reassure passengers whose flights are affected by our revised flight schedule and who are currently abroad: they will automatically be rebooked on another Air Transat flight back home, and their new travel itinerary will be sent to them as soon as possible."
A WestJet spokesperson said they don't have any suspension updates at the time.
"Air service is essential to Canadians and the Canadian economy," the spokesperson said. "Air travel is required to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently across a country which ranks second for size as measured by square kilometres and 185th for population density. Because of our geography, Canadians rely on air service much more than other countries. This industry also significantly adds to Canada’s economy and employment numbers while connecting communities across regions, tourism and economic development.
"We continue to evaluate the impact of travel restrictions and other external factors. Our current schedule takes into account fluctuating demand trends that are being propelled by domestic and international travel restrictions, border closures and quarantine requirements globally."
