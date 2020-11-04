Transat Begins Flights to Holguin, Cuba
Transat is pleased to announce that it officially resumed operations to Cuba on Tuesday, November 3.
It operated two flights to Holguin from Toronto and Montreal, carrying a total of 370 passengers, becoming the first Canadian airline to land at this Cuban airport in months.
“Cuba has always been at the heart of our operations,” said Joseph Adamo, Vice-President and Chief Distribution Officer of Transat. “That is why we are delighted that travellers can finally return to this South destination, one of the most popular in the winter season.
"Moreover, thanks to our COVID-19 medical insurance and the rigorous health and safety measures implemented by us and our hotel partners, travellers will be able to vacation with peace of mind.”
During the 2020-2021 winter season, Air Transat will fly to Holguin from Montreal and Toronto and plans to gradually expand its operations to Varadero and Cayo Coco. At the height of the season, it will also offer flights to Holguin and Varadero from Quebec City.
The tour operator also offers a unique selection of hotels and excursions perfectly adapted to the needs of its customers.
However, Transat may have to modify its air and land offer, depending on changes in demand and travel restrictions.
