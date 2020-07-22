Transat Alters COVID-19 Travel Credit/Voucher Policy
To offer greater flexibility to customers whose bookings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 or who cancelled their trips as part of Transat’s flexibility policy, Transat is relaxing the terms around the use of the future travel credits issued as a result.
Those future travel credits are now fully transferable, with no expiry date. As before, any residual credit will remain on file. This new flexible policy applies to flights, packages and guided tours. However, it excludes credits received for cruises that are subject to their own cruise lines’ conditions.
Change in validity
These FTCs, previously valid for 12-24 months, no longer have an expiry date. This new policy applies to:
- Passengers whose bookings have been cancelled by Air Transat/Transat (FTC was valid for 24 months).
- Passengers who booked prior to March 4, 2020, and who cancelled as part of Transat’s flexibility policy (FTC was valid for 24 months).
- Passengers who booked on or after March 4, 2020, and who cancelled as part of the “Book with peace of mind” offer (FTC was valid for 12 months).
"This new policy also applies to all files previously cancelled. There is no need to call us. Once a file is adjusted, travel agents will be able to download a new travel voucher with no expiry date for their customers. This adjustment will take a few days, so we thank you for your patience," officials said. "A new invoice will not be generated for files that were previously cancelled."
FTC transfer
All applicable FTCs issued by Transat Tours Canada are transferable, with the exception of credits issued for cruise packages. For all credit transfers, it is the travel agent’s responsibility to obtain and keep all documents showing the consent of the original travellers to transfer their FTCs (authorization letter or email, proof of identity, etc.). Travel agencies must be able to provide Transat with this proof at any time.
