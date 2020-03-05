Tour Operators, Airlines, Adjust Policies Due to Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 05, 2020
Several airlines and tour operators in Canada announced changes on Wednesday, including Air Canada, Transat, WestJet and Sunwing, responding to the coronavirus with new, flexible cancellation and flight change policies. Major tour operators, such as Air Canada Vacations, Transat Tours, and Sunwing Vactations, are now offering unprecented fexability on changes and or cancellations. Some offerering reduced rates or free " CFAR " (Cancel For Any Reason) insuance. The Travel Industry Council of Ontario also issued a note to travel companies and agents as a reminder of their obligation to the act.
Here’s a look at some of the new policies introduced to ease travellers’ concerns about bookings and the Covid-19 virus.
AIR CANADA
Canada’s largest airline says that passengers who purchased a ticket between March 4 and March 31, 2020 will be allowed to make a one-time change to their flight up to 14 days before travel without incurring a change fee. The waiver applies for travel within 12 months of the issue date of the original ticket and applies to tickets purchased in any cabin. Customers who wish to cancel a flight can do so and apply any unused ticket value toward the purchase of a new ticket within 12 months of the issue date of the original ticket. However, “applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates and will be collected at the time of booking the new ticket.” Changes can be made online, through a travel agent, or by calling 1-888-247-2262. The one-time change fee waiver also applies to Aeroplan Flight Reward bookings. Customers should contact Aeroplan directly if they choose to make changes to their bookings. Air Canada's website says the airline has halted flights to Beijing and Shanghai through April 10, 2020. Air Canada also is extending the suspension of its daily non-stop Toronto-Hong Kong flights until May 30, reflecting reduced market demand. The airline's daily, non-stop Vancouver-Hong Kong flights will accommodate customers originally booked on its Toronto-Hong Kong flights. AC also has temporarily suspended its non-stop Toronto-Seoul flights between April 1 and April 30. Non-stop Vancouver-Seoul flights will accommodate customers originally booked on its Toronto-Seoul flights.
AIR CANADA VACATIONS
ACV says that, starting now, it will offer its CareFlex travel protection free of charge for the month of March “to give customers more freedom to travel.” Travellers, it said, “can book with confidence knowing that our comprehensive travel protection plan allows them to change their booking, transfer their package, and cancel with an in-house travel credit and/or a partial refund up to three days before departure. Free CareFlex travel protection is available for select destinations and resorts in Las Vegas, Mexico and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Europe between March 5 and 31, 2020 for travel between March 5, 2020 and April 30, 2021. When making bookings online, travel agents will need to ‘select’ CareFlex at $0 during the booking flow.”
AIR TRANSAT
“In order to offer travellers more flexibility and allow them to book their next trip with peace of mind, Transat offers them the possibility of changing their travel dates, destination or hotel at no charge,” officials said in a release issued Wednesday. “This policy applies to new bookings for flights on all routes offered by Air Transat and for South packages made between March 4 and March 31, 2020 for travel between now and October 31, 2020. As a result, it will be possible for travellers to change their booking up to 24 hours before departure. Note that travel must be completed within 12 months of the original travel date and that if the price for the new booking is higher, customers must pay the difference. The policy excludes group bookings. Cancellation requests are subject to the terms and conditions.” Transat said more information can be found at transat.com/peaceofmind.
SUNWING
Sunwing says its operations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and the U.S. have not been impacted by the virus and are operating normally. “Nonetheless,” it said in a note to travel agents and partners, “we recognize that some of your clients may be reluctant to finalize plans and make a financial commitment due to this evolving set of circumstances. In order to alleviate these concerns, we are introducing a more flexible approach for changes to new bookings made in the next two weeks.” The airline said it will waive any administration fees association with the first change for any new bookings made between March 4 and March 19. The policy applies to all new bookings with a departure date from now “up to and including June 24, 2020.” Any change must be requested at least 14 days prior to travel, or normal conditions will apply, and “regular conditions will apply should the change made result in a lower or higher price.” In addition, Sunwing said cancellation fees still apply. The new booking arrangements apply to all Sunwing bookings, including flight and hotel-only reservations, together with both cruise and vacation packages.
TICO
The Travel Industry Council of Ontario has issued a statement saying TICO registrants are required to warn customers of the reports of Coronavirus. “Prior to reserving travel services for a customer, a travel agent shall bring to the customer’s attention any conditions that the travel agent has reason to believe may affect the customer’s decision to make the purchase. This would include any safety concerns relating to the travel destination at the time of booking, regardless of whether the government has issued a travel advisory for that destination,” TICO said. “Travel agents may also have a continuing obligation to inform customers of a deteriorating situation in the travel destination after the travel services have been reserved. After booking, if there is a change to any matter that is referred to in a representation (e.g., an advertisement or brochure) that, if known, might have affected the customer’s decision to purchase, the registrant shall promptly advise the customer of the change.” The organization also said that consumers who have bookings to the affected destinations “are subject to the terms and conditions of the booking, which may include possible penalties for changes and cancellations” and that there “is no provision in the Act or the Regulation that requires a registrant to provide a refund or offer alternate travel services because a government advisory has been issued.”
WESTJET
The airline’s website says that all new flight bookings made between March 3, 2020 and March 17, 2020 for travel through June 24, 2020 will be allowed a one-time change fee waiver. “The one-time change fee waiver is available for any itinerary change made more than 14 days from departure,” the airline said. Standard change fee rules apply for changes within 14 days of travel. Difference in fares also will apply. Customers should visit the WestJet “manage trips” page on westjet.com or contact the airline for assistance. Customers who have booked through a travel agent should contact the agent for changes.
