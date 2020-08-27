The Sky's the Limit!
Airlines & Airports Marsha Mowers August 27, 2020
With our industry devastated by the COVID crisis, there’s one area that hasn’t taken the hit as badly as others have – private charters.
We spoke to Michael Fedele, President, Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group, Canada’s longest-serving and prestigious corporate aircraft company, which has been managing, maintaining and operating aircraft for nearly 50 years, about what he’s seeing happening in the industry and signs how travel might look a little different as it bounces back.
“While the numbers over last year are showing a decrease, it’s not as bad as we might’ve expected,” said Fedele. “People are continuing to see private charters as a safe option, especially now during the pandemic.”
The protocols in place are the same as at commercial airports and airlines as they’re mandated by federal aviation authorities. The experience however, is very different from commercial.
As we first reported two years ago, flying private isn’t just for the rich and famous anymore. There are no long lines, no waiting at baggage drop off/pickup for example, which in today’s pandemic, crowds can be a concern.
“We’re seeing families and friends who are choosing to fly private instead of commercial, to go to a vacation home or property and escape for a little bit.” Explains Fedele. “It makes sense because the very things that make the Execaire experience unique are also the very things that are making people more comfortable travelling during this pandemic.”
It’s not just vacationers who are travelling however, business travel is also increasing on private charters as companies see an opportunity to keep their employees safer by avoiding airport crowds and commercial airplanes.
We also talked about filling the empty legs from shorter-haul routes such as NYC or Buffalo – Toronto.
“It’s an option that we’re looking at, as commercial airlines have had to reduce their regular routes. It doesn’t make sense for someone trying to fly an hour flight from Buffalo to Toronto, to have 2 stopovers.”
Execaire is able to work with agents and does provide commission. The company works on a case by case basis and asks that agents reach out directly to them at Charter TEL: 1-866-821-1117 Email: chartersales@execaire.com.
