TAP Air Portugal Reduces Its Operations Temporarily

Airlines & Airports Soheila Hakimi March 19, 2020

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A319
PHOTO: TAP Air Portugal Airbus A319. (photo via Yellow_lizard/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Portugal’s leading airline TAP AIR Portugal announced today that they will be temporarily reducing operations given the sharp drop in demand following new international travel restrictions governments have been put in place to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

“We are working on the continuity of our business, confident that we will return soon to our usual pace of activity, always focusing on the future, sustainability and growth of TAP,” said CEO Antonoaldo Neves. “We thank our employees for their commitment and sense of mission at a time as we all do our best to take care of our customers and of Portugal.”

TAP also issued a formal apology for all those burdened by longer than usual wait times when calling into the airline’s Customer Service Center. Given the high volume of calls, passengers affected by flight cancellations during this time should visit refunds.flytap.com, to obtain a full refund voucher for the total amount paid for the ticket, valid for one year. Further, customers with flights not yet canceled are advised to consult the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

For additional information on the impact, coronavirus is having on TAP Airline’s operations along with day to day updates, visit https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/ultimas-atualizacoes.

