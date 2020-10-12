Sunwing Survey: Canadians Are Ready to Travel
A recent survey commissioned by Sunwing has shown that a growing number of Canadians are ready to go on vacation.
With colder days approaching and winter blues soon setting in, Canadians are dreaming of sunnier skies and warmer weather, with many set to make a safe and responsible return to the tropics. With Sunwing’s flight service resuming on November 6, 2020, travellers will be able to make their much-needed return to travel with confidence.
The survey was conducted by Sunwing among members of the Angus Reid Forum between September 28-29, 2020 with a representative online sample of 1,505 Canadians, in both English and French. The survey results revealed that 56% of Canadians are considering going on vacation within the next year. Regular vacation-goers are even more likely to be interested in an upcoming getaway, with seven-in-ten (71%) saying that they are considering a vacation. Of respondents who would consider travelling in the next 12 months, 50% indicated they would be interested in planning an all inclusive getaway.
“After months of staying at home and putting vacation plans on hold, Canadians are ready to head to the tropics,” commented Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “We have spent the last few months reimagining the vacation experience and working hard on perfecting our health and safety protocols throughout the vacation journey and across our Royalton Luxury Resorts properties, which are proudly Canadian owned. These survey results show a growing demand for travel and we’re happy to help Canadians head back to paradise, safely.”
Canadians can travel with confidence with the Safe with Sunwing commitment in place. As the only travel provider that owns the airline that customers fly on, the transfer buses that travel to and from hotels, and over 30 hotels throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, Sunwing can ensure the highest Canadian health and safety standards in place throughout the entire vacation journey.
The tour operator also recently partnered with global healthcare leader Medcan, whose experts advise on the Safe with Sunwing program and provide ongoing support for customer and employee health and safety. What’s more, travellers who book a Sunwing vacation package (excluding cruises) or an air-only flight between now and October 31, 2020, for departures between October 16, 2020 and May 31, 2021, will receive COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.
“When Canadians vacation with Sunwing, they can rest assured that they are travelling responsibly in this time of uncertainty,” commented Dr. Peter Nord, Sunwing Travel Group’s acting Chief Medical Advisor, providing guidance and support on all aspects of the Safe with Sunwing program. “The Safe with Sunwing commitment promises the highest Canadian standards across the entire vacation experience, from airport check-in, to the flight, transfers, hotel stay and journey home; so they can enjoy a safe and much-needed getaway. This is especially important this year, as many Canadians have felt a toll on their mental health in recent months. A sun getaway offers an opportunity to restore a sense of normalcy.”
In addition to COVID-19 coverage, the tour operator’s Safe with Sunwing commitment includes:
· On-flight HEPA air filters, which remove 99.9% of airborne particles in the cabin;
· Reduced capacity on transfer vehicles in destination with frequent disinfection;
· Contactless methods of communication with Sunwing Experiences representatives who are available to assist customers 24/7;
· A 360 degree Clean Approach at its Royalton Luxury Resorts, where common areas are cleaned hourly; and
· Certification of all Sunwing Experiences excursions from the World Travel Tourism Council.
