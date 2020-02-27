Sunwing Revises Summer 2020 Season Without Max 8
Airlines & Airports February 27, 2020
Sunwing has revised the coming 2020 summer season to operate without the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The new schedule, which will run until October 31, 2020 has been reconfigured ahead of time to accommodate the non-availability of this aircraft type. While the move has been prompted by the continued worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the company explained that being able to offer an excellent customer experience and provide their clients with much-needed reassurance while planning their vacation were equally important factors in their decision.
President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented, “Proactively revising our summer schedule will ensure that we can offer our customers the same exceptional value and award-winning inflight experience they have been accustomed to. Until the end of October, all Sunwing Airlines flights will be operated on our Boeing 737-800 airplanes with their distinctive orange tails. With these changes, our customers should feel more confident about booking their vacations or destination weddings early and taking advantage of the great deals.”
All schedule changes required to accommodate the change in aircraft type have already been made and are now live on the company’s website and reservation system, through to October 31, 2020. Should the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft become available earlier, the company will evaluate opportunities to add capacity or reintegrate the aircraft into the fleet at that time.
Sunwing would like to thank their customers and travel agent partners for their continued loyalty and patience throughout these changes.
