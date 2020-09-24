Sunwing Partnering With Global Healthcare Leader Medcan
Airlines & Airports September 24, 2020
Sunwing is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Medcan, a global healthcare leader providing medical expertise, consultation and health inspiration.
Medcan will advise on the company’s Safe with Sunwing program related to COVID-19 throughout the entire vacation, in addition to providing ongoing support for customer and employee health and safety. As Sunwing resumes operations over the coming months, the tour operator will rely on information and expertise from the medical community’s most trusted advisors to help promote a safe and healthy return to travel for Canadians.
“As Canadians return to responsible travel over the months ahead, we are committed to earning their trust so that they can vacation safely and with peace of mind,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “By partnering with Medcan, we are reinforcing our promise to customers that their entire vacation experience can be enjoyed with a top-to-bottom commitment to safety, from check-in to the flight, transfers, hotel stay and the journey home.”
Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan, will now act as Sunwing’s Chief Medical Advisor, providing guidance and support on all aspects of the Safe with Sunwing program. He will be supported in this capacity by Medcan’s Medical Advisory Services Team (MAST), a group of physicians with expertise in a broad range of disciplines, including occupational health and safety. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Sunwing, sharing our comprehensive medical expertise and helping Canadians get back to travelling safely,” said Dr. Nord. “With so much uncertainty, we’re keen to offer reassurance and advice to ease any concerns Canadians may have by providing a science-based approach to health and safety.”
The Safe with Sunwing commitment, supported by Medcan, ensures the health and safety of customers from the moment they check in to their airport transfers, throughout their resort stay and their flight home. As a Canadian-owned and operated business, Sunwing is the only travel company that owns its airline and transfer buses and operates over 30 hotels throughout the tropics – ensuring that the highest quality of Canadian health and safety standards are in place throughout the entire vacation experience.
To learn more about Safe with Sunwing, please visit the company’s website.
