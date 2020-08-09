Sunwing Flies South Again; Sunnier Days Ahead
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers August 09, 2020
As the travel industry begins to reopen, Sunwing is also planning for sunnier days ahead.
The tour operator is celebrating their first customers since March who recently arrived in Cancun and Montego Bay.
“We are pleased that our travellers have been able to head back to the tropics last week and are encouraged by their positive experience in destination. We are looking forward to welcoming back many more travellers in the coming months and resuming service on board Sunwing Airlines,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing.
With operations ramping up and new health and safety protocols in place, more customers will be making their way to the tropics in the fall and winter season. The tour operator will be offering a limited schedule in September with service from Toronto to Cancun, Varadero, Cayo Coco, Punta Cana and Montego Bay; and from Montreal to Cancun, Punta Cana, Varadero and Cayo Coco.
To help make travel dreams come true, Sunwing is offering deals that sun-seekers have been waiting for. Canadians who are eager to return to the tropics can take advantage of incredible savings on vacation packages for departures in September and October to select Royalton Luxury Resorts and RIU Hotels & Resorts in addition to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts.
Travellers looking to head to paradise for less can score an amazing deal at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Jamaica. This top-rated luxury resort offers something for everyone in the family, from an action-packed kids club to gourmet dining options. Vacationers can also save big at Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya, where they can soak up the sun by the sprawling pool complex and enjoy All-In Luxury amenities. Canadians may also choose to take advantage of incredible savings at the popular RIU Hotels & Resorts, which offer something for every travel style. Plus, Sunwing guests can take their vacation budget even further with exclusive RIU0topia inclusions.
Furthermore, customers can now book their vacation with a deposit of just $100 (reduced from $250) and take advantage of convenient monthly payment options, where they can book now and pay over time. If travellers need to cancel their pay monthly booking, they’ll receive their interest payments back. Plus, Sunwing has reduced the final payment date from 45 days prior to departure to 25 days prior to departure, for added flexibility.
Customers can travel with peace of mind knowing that they’ll be Safe with Sunwing throughout their entire vacation experience, from the moment they check-in at the airport to throughout their time in destination and their journey home. Sunwing is the only travel company that owns the airline customers fly on, the transfer buses they take from the airport to the resort and over 30 Sunwing-operated hotels and resorts across the tropics, so travellers can rest assured that their health and safety is the tour operator’s number one priority.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS