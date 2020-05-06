Sunwing Extends Suspension: WestJet Talks About Future
There’s not a lot of good news of late for the Canadian airline industry. Wednesday was no exception.
In a notice posted on their website, Sunwing said it’s suspending all southbound flights up to June 25. Meanwhile, WestJet chief executive Ed Sims said in an interview that WJ will make it through the COVID-19 crisis but may not ever again be as big a company as it was prior to the pandemic.
In an interview with the Calgary Herald, Sims said he has “unequivocal” confidence that WestJet will survive. The company had 14,000 employees and flew to more than 100 destinations in 24 countries prior to COVID-19’s arrival in North America.
He also said the airline has solid backing from its owners, Toronto-based Onex Corp., and that he’s had positive talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the need for government help for Canada’s airlines.
Trudeau has been mostly silent on the issue, but Sims said the PM told him that “the federal government is committed to WestJet flying Canadians for many, many years to come, and I take a lot of comfort and solace from that statement.”
Sunwing, meanwhile, is suspending all southbound flights until June 25.
“Customers with departure dates for flights or vacation packages between March 17th and June 25th are eligible to receive a future travel credit in the value of the original amount paid,” the airline said on its website. “No action is needed. Your original booking number will be the code of your future travel credit. We will communicate formally via the email address we have on file (including group travel bookings). You do not need to contact us.”
The airline said credits can be redeemed against future travel for departures up to June 20, 2022 to anywhere Sunwing Airlines operates.
Sunwing said standard terms and conditions apply to changes and cancellations for flights from June 26, 2020 onwards.
