Sunwing Extends Future Travel Credits until September 30, 2026
Sunwing is pleased to announce it is extending the validity of future travel credits until September 30, 2026.
All Sunwing customers who were impacted by cancelled travel due to the pandemic and who made non-refundable bookings will now be able to use their credits for travel up to September 30, 2026. The extension is intended to provide Sunwing customers with greater flexibility so they can plan their future vacation to the tropics with peace of mind.
While the vast majority of future travel credits were set to expire by June 20, 2022, travel restrictions and the global pandemic have gone on far longer than anyone could have ever expected. The voucher extension accounts for the uncertain timeline and travel restrictions currently in place. Moreover, it will ensure Canadians, including those in smaller regional markets, can fully enjoy their future getaway at a time that is convenient for them.
The travel credit extension is specific to those customers who made non-refundable bookings. Any Sunwing customers with cancelled travel as a result of the pandemic, and who made bookings that were refundable or partially refundable, have received refunds in the form of original payment.
The expiration date on customers’ existing future travel credits will automatically be updated, so there is no action required on the part of travel agents or customers. Travel credits can be redeemed when booking an upcoming flight or vacation package.
