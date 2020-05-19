Sunwing Domestic Canada Program Back For 2020
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 19, 2020
Seeing some of the great sights of Canada will be easy this summer, thanks to Sunwing’s domestic service.
For the 15th straight year, Sunwing has announced a return of their Canadian domestic program. Flights will start in late June and run each week until the first part of October.
Sunwing will be offering a range of convenient hotel, flight and car rental options for great destinations around the country.
One great option are flights from Toronto to Newfoundland, one of the truly spectacular provinces in Canada.
Sunwing will offer flights between Toronto Pearson to St. John’s from Monday to Friday from June 26 to Sept. 9. They also will have twice-weekly flights from Pearson to Gander International, made famous in the “Come From Away” play. Those flights will run from June 26 to Sept. 8.
In addition, there will be weekly flights from YYZ to Deer Lake, Newfoundland, operating every Wednesday from July 1 to Sept. 9.
Deer Lake is a short drive from wondrous Gros Morne National Park, home to magical, deep fjords and towering mountain cliffs. The town of Rocky Harbour also is a delight to explore.
Sunwing also will operate weekly flights between Vancouver and Toronto on Thursdays from July 2 to Oct. 8, and on Sundays from June 28 to Oct. 4.
With the Canadian dollar still low against the U.S. greenback and the Euro, and with COVID-19 concerns still lingering, Canada promises to be a super-hot market for travel this summer.
