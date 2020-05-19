Last updated: 05:38 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Sunwing Domestic Canada Program Back For 2020

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 19, 2020

Wonders of Newfoundland featuring Lighthouses, Iceburg Alley, & Gros Morne
Delightful St. John's, Newfoundland.

Seeing some of the great sights of Canada will be easy this summer, thanks to Sunwing’s domestic service.

For the 15th straight year, Sunwing has announced a return of their Canadian domestic program. Flights will start in late June and run each week until the first part of October.

You May Also Like

Avion de Sunwing Sunwing Celebrates Frontline Heroes by Giving Away 100... Tour Operator

Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19. Sunwing Extends Suspension: WestJet Talks About Future Airlines & Airports

Sunwing plane arrives on Grand Cayman Sunwing Brings Back 1,800 Workers Airlines & Airports

Avion de Transat Air Canada, Transat and Sunwing Suspend Service Another... Airlines & Airports

COVID-19 Coronavirus test tubes. Canadian Airlines Lending a Hand in COVID-19 Crisis Airlines & Airports

Sunwing will be offering a range of convenient hotel, flight and car rental options for great destinations around the country.

One great option are flights from Toronto to Newfoundland, one of the truly spectacular provinces in Canada.

Sunwing will offer flights between Toronto Pearson to St. John’s from Monday to Friday from June 26 to Sept. 9. They also will have twice-weekly flights from Pearson to Gander International, made famous in the “Come From Away” play. Those flights will run from June 26 to Sept. 8.

In addition, there will be weekly flights from YYZ to Deer Lake, Newfoundland, operating every Wednesday from July 1 to Sept. 9.

Deer Lake is a short drive from wondrous Gros Morne National Park, home to magical, deep fjords and towering mountain cliffs. The town of Rocky Harbour also is a delight to explore.

Sunwing also will operate weekly flights between Vancouver and Toronto on Thursdays from July 2 to Oct. 8, and on Sundays from June 28 to Oct. 4.

With the Canadian dollar still low against the U.S. greenback and the Euro, and with COVID-19 concerns still lingering, Canada promises to be a super-hot market for travel this summer.

For more information on Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
US Customs and Border Protection

Trudeau Keeps US/Canada Border Crossings Closed

Twenty Thousand Air Canada Workers Facing June 7 Layoffs

Air Canada CleanCare+ Programs Debuts Today

Emirates Adds Nine International Flights, Including Toronto

Sunwing Applauds Trudeau Government's Aid For Large Employers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS