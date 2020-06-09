Last updated: 06:48 PM ET, Tue June 09 2020

Sunwing Cancels Flights Through July 31

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers June 09, 2020

Avion de Sunwing
Sunwing Vacations

Sunwing is suspending all flights through July 31, 2020.

A note on the company's website says they're "suspending all southbound flights between March 17th and July 31st."

A top company official said the travel suspension through July 31 also applies to their intra-Canada flights.

Asked for an update, Sunwing's Andrew Dawson told TravelPulse Canada that their travel hiatus has "recently been extended and now covers all flights up to and including July 31, 2020."

"We are ready to fly, but are constrained by the quarantines and non-essential travel restrictions. As well as the federal one, the province of Newfoundland & Labrador also has a 14-day quarantine for travellers out of the province, so that rules out the vast majority of our usual domestic programs, too," Dawson said.

"Customers with departure dates for flights or vacation packages between March 17th and July 31st are eligible to receive a future travel credit in the value of the original amount paid," the Sunwing website states. "No action needed. Your original booking number will be the code of your future travel credit. We will communicate formally via the email address we have on file (including group travel bookings). You do not need to contact us.

"This credit can be redeemed against future travel to anywhere Sunwing Airlines operates for up to two years from your original departure date."

Jim Byers
