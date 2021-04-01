Sunwing Cancels All Southbound Sun Flights + BC and Newfoundland Thru June 23
Jim Byers April 01, 2021
Effective May 1, 2021 to June 23, 2021, Sunwing is cancelling all southbound flights to sun destinations and domestic flights to/from British Columbia and Newfoundland.
It's another blow for Canada's devastated airline industry, as well as for the travel and tourism industries in Canada and in he Caribbean and Mexico, which had hoped for some traffic from Canada in May and June.
The announcement, made on the Sunwing website, follows January’s announcement that Sunwing, along with all other major Canadian airlines and tour operators suspended flights to all sun destinations between January, 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021.
This decision to cancel Sunwing flights between May 1, 2021 and June 23, 2021 was not made lightly but deemed necessary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.
Customers or their travel agents impacted by cancelled flights are being contacted by Sunwing directly to review their options. For any questions or concerns about cancelled flights, customers can contact their travel agent or get in touch with the Sunwing Sales Centre at 1-877-786-9464.
