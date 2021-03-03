Sunwing Adds Domestic Canada Program for Summer
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 03, 2021
While family and friends might not be able to head to paradise together quite yet, Sunwing is making it easier for Canadians to reconnect with loved ones closer to home by launching their domestic summer program for the 16th consecutive year.
Flights will commence in May and run weekly until the beginning of September, with convenient weekly routes to some of Canada’s most popular destinations. To help customers make the most of their travel budget, the tour operator is offering savings of up to $200 per couple on domestic flights.
“With lots of Canadians staying closer to home this spring and summer, we wanted to make it easier for them to safely reconnect with family and friends across the country,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations. “We’re thrilled that our domestic program will be making its return for a 16th consecutive season and we look forward to bringing loved ones together from coast to coast.”
Travellers looking to visit close friends or family along Canada’s picturesque East Coast can fly from Toronto to the popular Newfoundland destinations of St. John’s, Gander and Stephenville. What’s more, each destination offers plenty of opportunities take in the scenery together, whether customers want to explore the charming streets of St. John’s, drive along the coast of Gander or admire the picturesque landscapes outside of Stephenville.
Canadians who want to reunite in some of the country's biggest cities can enjoy convenient daily flights to Toronto and Vancouver. In Toronto, family and friends can catch up on one of the city's numerous outdoor patios or stroll along the picturesque lakeshore. In Vancouver, they can make new memories together as they discover the city's coastal landscapes and vibrant downtown core surrounded by majestic mountains.
Flights will depart daily between Toronto and Vancouver, starting May 10 and twice daily starting May 21 until September 7; between Toronto and St. Johns from Monday to Friday, starting June 9 until September 1; between Toronto and Gander on Tuesday and Fridays, starting June 15 until August 31; and between Toronto and Stephenville on Wednesdays, starting June 9 until September 1.
