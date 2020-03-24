Last updated: 12:56 PM ET, Tue March 24 2020

Six Hundred Air Canada Pilots Facing Temporary Layoffs

March 24, 2020

An Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 landing at LAX
An Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319.

Air Canada's pilot union says up to 600 of its members will go on unpaid leave in the coming months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

In a story filed by Canadian Press, Captain Michael McKay, head of the Air Canada Pilots Association, says the union has agreed to a plan for a maximum of 600 pilots on furlough.

The 4,400 pilots have also agreed to reduced pay across the board and "simplified contract language" to allow pilots to retire earlier, CP reported.

McKay says a "precipitous drop in passenger demand and the challenging operating environment" have prompted the changes.

TravelPulse Canada is seeking comment from Air Canada.

