Rapid-Test Trial Program at Calgary Airport to Replace 14-Day Quarantines
Airlines & Airports October 22, 2020
WestJet today welcomed the announcement of a COVID-19 testing trial by the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta. In a joint media statement, the governments announced the launch of a new pilot program to safely test a reduced quarantine period, while protecting Canadians from COVID-19.
It's a huge step forward to making travel easier. There are unconfiirmed media reports today that the project could be expanded to other airports if it proves effective in Alberta.
International travellers returning to Canada through the Calgary International Airport via a non-stop flight will be initially invited to participate. For eligible travellers, quarantine will only be required until a negative test result is received, reducing the quarantine from 14-days to as few as two. The start date of the trial is November 2. Details can be found here.
The CBC reports that the "voluntary screening option will be available for foreign essential workers — truckers, health care and other workers who are exempt from the current federal travel ban — and any Canadian citizens returning to the country through Alberta.
"Starting Nov. 2, the new COVID-19 testing option will be offered at the Coutts land border crossing in southern Alberta and the Calgary International Airport," the CBC said. "If the test comes back negative, travellers will be allowed to leave their place of quarantine as long as they commit to getting a second test on day six or seven after arrival, at a community pharmacy participating in the pilot program, the province said."
We simply must move forward to develop policies to facilitate safe travel," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said during a news conference Thursday. "Though a lot of work lies ahead, we can see a return to normal travel."
"This announcement is welcomed by WestJet and I applaud and thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney for taking this important step in providing peace of mind to anxious travellers," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We have been asking for a science-based approach based on multiple layers of testing to help safely ease the quarantine requirements. With our home and largest hub in Calgary, guests from the province will be the first to experience this important trial as an alternative to a 14-day quarantine."
Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey and continues to evolve its cleaning to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters. Beyond what is already in place through the Safety Above All program, the airline is leaving no stone unturned to uncover additional safety measures.
WestJet is taking a data-driven, science-based approach to develop and evaluate operational policies and practices and review the latest research and recommendations from both internal and third-party experts including the University of Alberta and University of British Columbia. Since March, the airline has safely flown more than one million guests on more than 25,000 flights with no reported cases of transmission on board.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS