Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Mon January 11 2021

Porter Sets March 29 as Tentative Restart Date

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers January 11, 2021

Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines is establishing March 29 as a revised tentative date for restarting flights based on the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and corresponding public health measures.

"With the introduction of vaccines, we are more optimistic about determining a date in the near-term to reintroduce flights than at any point since the pandemic began," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines.

"More time is needed to assess the vaccine's influence on current travel restrictions and when it is appropriate to begin operations again. We expect to establish a timeline for this to happen in the first part of 2021."

A further update will be provided this winter based on the status of the pandemic and the evolution of government measures that may promote greater freedom to travel.

Porter temporarily suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to COVID-19. It said in November of last year that it had hoped to re-start flights on Feb. 11, 2021.

