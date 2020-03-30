Porter Secures $135 Million in Federal Funding: Says It Will Survive COVID-19
Porter Airlines has secured $135 million in funding from Export Development Canada and has deep enough pockets to survive the COVID-19 crisis, officials say.
"Porter has arranged commercial financing with Export Development Canada (EDC) for $135 million, secured by a portion of our aircraft fleet," Porter spokesman Brad Cicero said in an email to TravelPulse Canada on Monday. "Porter owns all 29 of its aircraft, with debt on only three. With this strong balance sheet, we secured a loan similar to other arrangements previously made with EDC.
"Many companies are making financially-prudent plans in the current environment and this additional capital provides flexibility for our business. Porter has the financial resources to sustain the airline through this public health crisis," Cicero said.
Porter on March 20 said it would ground its planes until June 1 because of the COVID-19 situation, which chief executive Michael Deluce said is "having an unprecedented impact around the globe on businesses, economies and people."
The FInancial Post reports that the federal government has met with representatives from Canada’s airline industry, including calls between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the CEO's of Air Canada and WestJet.
"The industry has called for government support as demand for air travel plummets to near zero thanks to travel restrictions in place to quell the spread of the virus," The Post reported.
Air Canada on Monday said it's being forced to lay off 15,200 employees, while WestJet has reduced its work force by 6,900 and Transat by 3,600.
The International Air Transport Association says global airlines will collectively lose more than $252 billion in revenue due to the drastic drop in travel around the world.
