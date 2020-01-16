Porter Resumes Myrtle Beach Seasonal Service
Airlines & Airports Porter Airlines January 16, 2020
Porter Airlines is resuming seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning March 4. Flights operate twice weekly until May 17, 2020, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Porter offers the only non-stop flights from Canada.
In just 2.5 hours, travellers are transported to Myrtle Beach, where the weather is as warm as its southern hospitality. Boasting miles of beautiful coastline, stunning sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean, and an abundance of attractions, Myrtle Beach is the perfect destination for the entire family.
Myrtle Beach is also an elite golf destination offering more than 100 courses in the area to challenge all skill levels. Local courses are known for their playability and being impeccably maintained.
Porter Escapes offers inclusive packages for flights, accommodations and activities.
Connecting flights are available via Toronto from numerous Porter destinations. Complete schedule details are available at www.flyporter.com.
For more information on Porter Airlines, Myrtle Beach
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS