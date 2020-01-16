Last updated: 06:47 AM ET, Thu January 16 2020

Porter Resumes Myrtle Beach Seasonal Service

Airlines & Airports Porter Airlines January 16, 2020

Un avion de Porter Airlines
Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines is resuming seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning March 4. Flights operate twice weekly until May 17, 2020, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Porter offers the only non-stop flights from Canada.

In just 2.5 hours, travellers are transported to Myrtle Beach, where the weather is as warm as its southern hospitality. Boasting miles of beautiful coastline, stunning sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean, and an abundance of attractions, Myrtle Beach is the perfect destination for the entire family.

You May Also Like

Porter, Airlines, Bombardier Porter Escapes Packages Now Available on FlyPorter.com Airlines & Airports

SKI VACATIONS - Mont Tremblant - Tremblant - Westin Tremblant At $1189 USD gallery icon Porter to Tremblant, Japan Prepares for Olympics, Wave...

Air Canada Skytrax Awards Canadian Airlines Clean Up At Skytrax Airline Awards Airlines & Airports

TravelPulse Canada Canadian Travel Hall Of Fame Welcomes Beddoe, Lee,... People

Robert Deluce, Porter Airlines Porter Airlines Founder Robert Deluce Heads To Canadian... People

Myrtle Beach is also an elite golf destination offering more than 100 courses in the area to challenge all skill levels. Local courses are known for their playability and being impeccably maintained.

Porter Escapes offers inclusive packages for flights, accommodations and activities.

Connecting flights are available via Toronto from numerous Porter destinations. Complete schedule details are available at www.flyporter.com.

For more information on Porter Airlines, Myrtle Beach

For more Airlines & Airports News

Air Canada

Air Canada Rolls Out New Airbus 220

Air Canada

Big Savings With Air Transat's Vacation Intervention Program

Air Canada Adds Extra Bag Fees for Basic Economy on Atlantic Flights

gallery icon Transat Deals, TL Network Canada Appointment and More JimBits

63 Canadians Among Those Killed in Plane Crash in Iran

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS