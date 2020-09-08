Last updated: 10:45 AM ET, Tue September 08 2020

Porter Pushes Re-Start Date to November 12

Porter Airlines is updating its return-to-service date to Nov. 12, from the previously-announced target of Oct. 7.

The quarantine period for travellers entering or returning to Canada was recently extended. This, along with the continued closure of the Canada-U.S. border and Atlantic Canada travel bubble, are key factors in the decision to extend the restart date.

“Every one of our markets is affected by the Canadian government’s non-essential travel advisory and border closures,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “We understand the impact this has on our passengers and our team members, and continue to make decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through November 12, including Porter Escapes vacation packages.

Porter temporarily suspended operations as of March 21, due to COVID-19.

