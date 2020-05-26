Last updated: 11:02 AM ET, Tue May 26 2020

Porter Pushes Back Service to July 29

Airlines & Airports Porter Airlines Jim Byers May 26, 2020

Porter Airlines
Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines is deferring its resumption of flights until July 29, one month later than previously scheduled, due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. “We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

Spain Will Open for Visitors July 1

Destination & Tourism
Cultural Treasures of Japan

Boosting Tourism: Japan, Sicily Will Pay For Part of Your Trip

Destination & Tourism
St. Simons Island, Georgia

Travelers Appear to Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend as Places Reopen

Destination & Tourism
John Downey, Hurtigruten

John Downey, President of Hurtigruten LIVE on FB Today

Cruise

Seasonal summer markets that Porter intended to serve in 2020 are being cancelled as part of this service deferral. Muskoka, Ont., and Stephenville, N.L., are the two destinations affected.

Porter is preparing to introduce enhanced health and safety measures for its return to service. Details of these initiatives will be announced closer to when flights restart, so that plans are as closely aligned with the latest public health recommendations as possible.

To provide flexibility and give travellers peace of mind when purchasing for future travel, Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and July 29. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

For more information on Porter Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Air Transat

Transat Delays Air Canada Deal: Says European Commission...

Air Canada

Air Canada Changes Voucher System and Updates Schedule

Air Canada Introduces Jetz for Intimate Flying

Trudeau Weighs in on Airline Refunds for Canadians

Sunwing Domestic Canada Program Back For 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS