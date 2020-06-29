Last updated: 01:16 PM ET, Mon June 29 2020

Porter Airlines Pushes Start Date to Aug. 31

Porter Airlines is modifying its return-to-service date in light of ongoing government travel restrictions. The new restart date is Aug. 31, instead of the previously-announced target of July 29.

"Our ability to successfully relaunch service is directly tied to the lifting of travel restrictions," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "We believe it is getting closer to a time when people can travel more freely and are optimistic that key border closures and mandatory quarantines will begin easing, so that we can recommence operations."

Details on Porter's new Healthy Flights program, designed to keep both passengers and team members safe, will be shared in the coming weeks.

To provide flexibility and give travellers peace of mind when purchasing for future travel, Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and Aug. 31. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

Porter temporarily suspended operations as of March 21, due to increasingly-restrictive government travel limitations associated with COVID-19.

