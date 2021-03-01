Last updated: 05:05 PM ET, Mon March 01 2021

Porter Airlines Extends Flight Suspension Into May

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 01, 2021

Porter Airlines
The target date for Porter Airlines to resume flights is being pushed back to May 19.

“The implementation of more restrictive travel rules by governments since our last update makes an early spring restart unviable,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. “While there are signs of progress in containing the pandemic, it is necessary to reset our sights based on changing conditions.

"We remain optimistic that things are moving in the right direction, but it is possible that this tentative date may also need to be modified if vaccinations don’t accelerate to enable the easing of travel restrictions.”

Porter previously set March 29, as its tentative restart date. Updates will be provided in the coming weeks about the status of flights. Operations were temporarily suspended on March 21, 2020, due to COVID-19.

