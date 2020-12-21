Ontario Premier Doug Ford: We Will Test Arriving Passengers if Feds Won't
Jim Byers December 21, 2020
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will start testing arriving passengers at Ontario airports, with or without help from the federal government.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday to announce a new lockdown for Canada’s most populous province, an angry Ford said he’s been talking with the Trudeau government about more testing “for weeks upon weeks.”
“Why they’re ignoring us on this is beyond me,” he said. “We have 64,000 people (international travellers) that went through Toronto Pearson last week, basically unchecked. We can see people are not quarantining; about 25% roughly. I don’t care if it’s 10%; these people are roaming the streets and we’re letting it happen.”
“If there’s one area we need to improve its our borders,” Ford said.
“I’ll tell ya,” he said. “If the Prime Minister doesn’t want to do it, I’m going to do it. I’m not going to put the people of Ontario at risk just because the federal government doesn’t want to do tests. We will be doing tests at Pearson Airport.”
Ford also mentioned “airports” a couple times, so it’s not entirely clear which facilities he’s referring to. The premier previously voiced support for rapid testing at both Toronto and Ottawa international airports.
Ford also said there are too many people being exempted from rules meant to restrict border crossings only to essential workers.
“We have to tighten up the borders. It’s as simple as that.”
“We have requested numerous times to do testing,” Ford said. “We have worked collaboratively with the GTAA. I understand they have everything ready to go, but when the Minister of Health (for Ontario) talks to the Minister of Health (in the Trudeau government), they just keep dragging the ball. I can’t figure it out.’”
Ford said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likes to use an analogy about a hole in the roof.
“I can tell you at Pearson International Airport there is no roof. It’s coming pouring in. It’s coming pouring in. And there is no roof; no checks, no nothing. It’s ‘go enjoy yourself and let’s hope you quarantine for 14 days,' that I know 100% of the people are not listening.”
“Let’s get the testing at the airport and stop the leak,” the premier said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 people getting through; that’s 10 too many that are going to be out in the community spreading COVID.”
Ontario Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said her government has repeatedly asked Ottawa for assistance on testing.
“But if we have to do it we will do it alone, because this is a vital part of reducing transmission.”
“I implore the federal government to take action, to take action at the borders, not just in Ontario but in my opinion right across the country,” Ford said. “People are flowing in and they’re doing nothing. But I promise the people of Ontario that I’m not waiting for the federal government anymore. We will be doing testing at the airport, as sure as I’m talking to you today.”
Asked if borders should be closed entirely to international traffic, Ford said he’d leave that with the federal government to decide. He noted that Canadian citizens have the right to come home, but that, at a minimum, all arriving international passengers should be tested for the virus.
Ford said Ontario has suggested to the federal government that arriving passengers be tested when they land and then again seven days later.
“But we’re getting the door shut on our face every time we talk.”
