Middle Seats Back on Sale for Air Canada and WestJet
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers June 28, 2020
Both Air Canada and WestJet say they will start selling middle seats again as they try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. But other health and safety policies, includilng deep cleaning and sanitizing of aircraft, will continue.
Canadian Press reports that Canada's two largest airlines "are ending their on-board seat distancing policies starting July 1."
"Air Canada has blocked the sale of immediately adjacent seats in economy class, and WestJet has done the same throughout the entire plane, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The carriers said Friday they will revert to health recommendations from the United Nation's aviation agency and the International International Air Transport Association (IATA) trade group."
"In line with federal directives, Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board. They have also implemented enhanced aircraft cleaning and scaled back their in-flight service in late March, cutting out hot drinks, hot meals and fresh food."
"The new measures will continue to build on the recommendations of ICAO (the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization) and others that a multi-layered strategy to COVID-19 safety is most effective," Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email to Canadian Press.
WestJet said its booking will return to normal on Wednesday.
"Moving forward, our cabin crew are able to assist should there be space to accommodate and we encourage guests to discuss seating arrangements with them once onboard," said spokeswoman Morgan Bell.
American Airlines last week said it plans to end its middle-seat blocking practices that were first instituted in the name of social distancing back in April.
Up until now, in a move adopted by most U.S. airlines, American had blocked about half of its economy-class middle seats, meaning that sales for each flight had been limited to around 85% apacity. Delta, Southwest and JetBlue are maintaining their middle-seat blocking practices for now. Southwest has committed to that practice through the end of September, 2020.
