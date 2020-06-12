Mandatory Temperature Checks for Passengers Coming: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today said temperature screening is now mandatory for all airline passengers.
Speaking at his regular briefing outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Trudeau said the policy will first be brought in for those entering Canada, then for departures and then for flights within Canada.
“A passenger who has a fever will not be allowed to board a flight,” he said.
Trudeau called the move "an extra layer of safety" and "an additional measure that can make a difference."
The temperature checks also are helpful as Canada begins to re-open its economy and as it welcomes more international visitors, the prime minister said.
"It's another reasonable level of protection."
More details are expected later today. Stay tuned to TravelPulse Canada for more information.
