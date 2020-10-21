Last updated: 08:31 AM ET, Wed October 21 2020

Major Cuts at Cathay Pacific: Cathay Dragon Shut Down Completely

Airlines & Airports October 21, 2020

Cathay pacific, plane, Cathay
PHOTO: Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 airplane. (photo via VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Hong Kong based airline Cathay Pacific Airways is cutting jobs from its mainline and shutting down its regional airline Cathay Dragon completely.

Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday about 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere will likely lose their jobs, and 2,600 unfilled positions will be cut.

You May Also Like

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner WestJet Updates Schedule Including Mexico and Jamaica Airlines & Airports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Canadian Government Considering Stake in Canada's... Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Vacations Air Canada Vacations Expands Winter Sun Options Vacation Packages

Calin Rovinescu, PDG d Air Canada's Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief... Airlines & Airports

Air France 70 years in Canada Air France and Canada: Celebrating a 70-Year Love Affair Airlines & Airports

"The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive," Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang said in a statement. "We have to do this to protect as many jobs as possible, and meet our responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and our customers," Tang said.

Cathay Pacific currently losing about 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($193.5 million) to 2 billion Hong Kong ($258 million) dollars a month currently. The announced cuts will lower that loss to approvimately 500 million Hong Kong dollars ($64.5 million).

The statement says the future remains highly uncertain and it is clear that recovery is slow. Based on IATA predictions, passenger travel will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024.

The company says that assuming the vaccines currently under development prove to be effective and are successfully rolled out on a global scale by summer 2021, they expect to be operating at well below 25% capacity in the first half of 2021, but expects to see a gradual recovery in capacity in the second half of the year.

For more Airlines & Airports News

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner

WestJet Updates Schedule Including Mexico and Jamaica

Air France and Canada: Celebrating a 70-Year Love Affair

WestJet Drops Most Atlantic Canada Flights as Pandemic Continues

Porter Pushes Re-start Date to December 15

Sunwing Survey: Canadians Are Ready to Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS