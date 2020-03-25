John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and Chargebacks
Airlines & Airports John Kirk March 25, 2020
We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.
We're aware there's incorrect or misleading information circulating out there from passenger rights advocacy groups and our EIC John Kirk wanted to set the record straight. See the video below or click here.
Watch his message to learn the truth about refunds and cancellations during COVID-19 crisis, and whether credit card chargebacks can happen.
