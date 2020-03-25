Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Wed March 25 2020

John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and Chargebacks

Airlines & Airports John Kirk March 25, 2020

John Kirk
TravelPulse Canada President John Kirk

We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.

We're aware there's incorrect or misleading information circulating out there from passenger rights advocacy groups and our EIC John Kirk wanted to set the record straight. See the video below or click here.

Watch his message to learn the truth about refunds and cancellations during COVID-19 crisis, and whether credit card chargebacks can happen.

