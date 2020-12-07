Jetz Experience on Air Canada Vacations Now Available to Book on GDS
Air Canada Vacations has announced that the Jetz Experience, a Dream Getaway, is now available through any reservation system through GDS, making it easy for travel agents to book without having to go through the call center.
In line with the launch of Air Canada's Jetz flights, the Jetz Experience offers travelers a new premium travel standard aboard an aircraft fully equipped with 58 Business Class seats. Whether it's enjoying the Maple Leaf Lounge at the airport (if available), an onboard dining experience crafted by celebrity Montreal chef Antonio Park, or free private transfers in a vehicle luxurious, travelers will enjoy exclusive benefits at every stage of their journey. Upon arrival, the enhanced travel experience continues with unique rewards, such as a room upgrade, complimentary services, exclusive discounts and more.
"The Jetz Experience, A Dream Escape, meets the needs of travelers seeking a vacation that offers the ultimate in luxury they can book in one place with the confidence and convenience of Air Canada Vacations," said said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director of Air Canada Vacations. "With our exclusive offers for our travel agent partners, customers can take advantage of unique rewards, greater comfort and our health and safety standards to confidently book their next premium vacation."
Customers can now take advantage of incredible fares and book their next Jetz Experience with Air Canada Vacations, with non-stop flights starting in December on selected departure dates from Toronto to Cancun and Barbados, and Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta, with convenient connecting flights to 54 Canadian cities.
Selected departure dates include:
- Flights from Toronto to Cancun on December 20 and 27, 2020
- Flights from Toronto to Barbados on December 14, 21 and 28, 2020
- Flights from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta on December 21 and 28, 2020
Until December 16, Air Canada Vacations is offering travelers the option to earn 10 Aeroplan miles per couple when booking their next Jetz Experience. To earn their Aeroplan bonus points, members must register for this offer here.
Bonus commission for an individual booking: Air Canada Vacations has announced an exclusive offer reserved for its business partners. Travel agents will receive a 3% bonus commission for each Jetz Experience vacation package booked through December 13, 2020 on the applicable departure dates.
$ 300 bonus for group bookings: Air Canada Vacations is pleased to enhance its exclusive offer to its business partners by adding a $ 300 bonus to group bookings of Jetz Experience vacations made through January 29, 2021.
By booking the Jetz Experience with Air Canada Vacations, travelers will also benefit from the COVID-19 insurance and assistance plan provided by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost. The new COVID-19 insurance and assistance plan provided by Allianz Global Assistance is available to all eligible travelers who book a vacation package to selected destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, for travel between the 4 September 2020 and April 30, 2021. Visit the COVID-19 Insurance and Assistance Plan page provided by Allianz Global Assistance for full details.
