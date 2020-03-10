Last updated: 01:46 PM ET, Tue March 10 2020

Italy Flights Temporarily Halted by Air Canada

Air Canada has temporarily halted flights to and from Rome.

AIr Canda is temporarily grounding its flights to and from Italy because of the Covid-19 situation and Italy's quarantine.

In a note sent to TravelPulse Canada, the airline said that, "Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11.

"Our last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on the evening of March 10 and the last flight returning from Rome will be March 11 to Montreal. We continue to monitor this situation and evaluate conditions prior to resuming service; we currently plan to restart service May 1."

Air Canada’s current service to Italy consists of once daily flights from Canada to Rome on alternate days from Toronto and Montreal.

Affected customers will be notified and offered travel options, including a full refund.

Agents and customers are advised to keep an eye on the airline's coronavirus page on www.aircanada.com it has all the latest information and we plan to update that as the situation evolves.

British Airways and other airlines also have made the move to temporarily halt flights to and from Italy.

