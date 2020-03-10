Italy Flights Temporarily Halted by Air Canada: Asia Schedules Updated
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers March 10, 2020
AIr Canda is temporarily grounding its flights to and from Italy because of the Covid-19 situation and Italy's quarantine.
In a note sent to TravelPulse Canada, the airline said that, "Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11.
"Our last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on the evening of March 10 and the last flight returning from Rome will be March 11 to Montreal. We continue to monitor this situation and evaluate conditions prior to resuming service; we currently plan to restart service May 1."
Air Canada’s current service to Italy consists of once daily flights from Canada to Rome on alternate days from Toronto and Montreal.
Affected customers will be notified and offered travel options, including a full refund.
Agents and customers are advised to keep an eye on the airline's coronavirus page on www.aircanada.com it has all the latest information and we plan to update that as the situation evolves.
British Airways and other airlines also have made the move to temporarily halt flights to and from Italy.
Meanwhile, Air Canada is extending the suspension of its flights between Canada and Beijing and Shanghai until April 30, 2020. Services to Beijing and Shanghai were initially suspended for the month of February following the Government of Canada's Jan. 29, 2020 advisory discouraging non-essential travel to China.
Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.
Air Canada operates direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Flights to/from Hong Kong
Air Canada is extending the suspension of its daily non-stop Toronto-Hong Kong flights until May 30, reflecting reduced market demand. The airline's daily, non-stop Vancouver-Hong Kong flights will accommodate customers originally booked on its Toronto-Hong Kong flights.
Air Canada normally operates 14 weekly flights to Hong Kong, seven from Toronto and seven from Vancouver.
Flights to/from Seoul
Air Canada is extending the suspension of its non-stop Toronto-Seoul flights until May 31, reflecting reduced market demand. The airline's non-stop Vancouver-Seoul flights will accommodate customers originally booked on its Toronto-Seoul flights.
Air Canada normally operates 13 weekly flights to Seoul, from Toronto and Vancouver.
Flights to and from Taipei remain unaffected.
Flights to/from Tokyo
Air Canada will temporarily suspend its Calgary-Tokyo Narita flights until June 29, reflecting reduced market demand. The airline's non-stop Vancouver-Tokyo Narita flights will accommodate customers originally booked on its Calgary-Tokyo Narita flights.
Air Canada normally operates 24 weekly flights to Tokyo, from Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.
For more information on Air Canada, Italy, Rome
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS