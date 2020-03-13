Increased Flexibility with Transat and Sunwing Bookings
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 12, 2020
The tour industry continues to change their booking policies as Transat and Sunwing both announced increased flexibility for existing bookings.
Transat has announced that it is offering its passengers the flexibility to amend existing bookings without charge. This policy applies to all flights and packages booked before March 4, 2020, for travel by April 30, 2020.
As such, all customers who have booked a flight or package to any destination offered by Transat for travel by April 30, 2020 can change their travel dates, hotel or destination—or all three—once at no charge towards travel completed by December 31, 2020. Customers who wish to cancel their reservation can use the credit towards subsequent travel completed by December 31, 2020.
Changes to individual bookings can be made up to 3 days prior to departure. Should there be a pricing disparity between the initial booking and the new booking, customers will have to pay the supplement, and no refund will be given should the price be lower than the initial price. To change existing individual bookings for travel by April 30, 2020, made on our website or via our customer contact centre, clients must fill out this form.
Changes to group bookings can be made up to 21 days before departure. Certain conditions apply. To change existing group bookings, clients are invited to contact our groups department.
Customers who booked through a travel agency must contact their travel agents.
Sunwing Customers who booked their vacation prior to March 4, 2020 and did not purchase travel insurance or a Sunwing Worry Free Cancellation Waiver can make one change per booking with no fees. Customers can take advantage of this policy if they are scheduled to travel before April 30, 2020, so long as the change is requested at least five days or more before the travel date. New departure dates must be prior to October 31, 2020 for travel to the same hotel and destination (subject to availability). If the original destination is no longer offered due to Sunwing’s seasonal schedule, credit can be applied to a package in a new destination. Any difference in fare will apply, if the new package price is lower the difference will not be refunded.
In addition, the tour operator is waiving any administration fees associated with the first change for bookings made between March 4 and March 19, 2020. This applies to all new bookings with a departure date from now up to and including June 24, 2020. Any change must be requested at least 14 days prior to travel or normal conditions will apply.
Sunwing is encouraging all Canadian travellers to register with the Government of Canada in case of an emergency abroad at travel.gc.ca/register and download the Travel Smart app on the App Store or Google Play for emergency contact information while away.
