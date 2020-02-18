Highlights From Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Program
Airlines & Airports Soheila Hakimi February 18, 2020
Air Transat, Canada’s number one leisure airline, released its 2020 summer flight program for Ontario which will strengthen its position as a leader in holiday travel. Highlighted in the 2020 summer flight program are 95 direct flights being offered by Air Transat from Toronto Pearson to destinations in Europe, the South (Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Cuba) and the United States.
European Destination Highlights
Direct flights to European destinations such as the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands are still a big priority for Air Transat, but new to their 2020 roster of offerings is a direct flight from Toronto to Faro, Portugal in the Algarve. Further, 5 additional direct weekly flights have been added to Air Transat’s new program for London, bringing the weekly flight total from Toronto to 14. Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris will continue to see 5 direct flights from Toronto, Amsterdam and Lisbon will see 4, and Barcelona, Zagreb, Porto, and Athens will each see 3. In addition, 10 weekly direct flights from Toronto to Italy will also be offered in the summer of 2020 - 7 to Rome, 2 to Venice and 1 to Lamezia.
Air Transat has also increased its weekly number of flights to Europe from Montreal making further connections to Europe easy for travelers out of Toronto. Destination highlights in the summer 2020 program out of Montreal include Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Bordeaux, Brussels, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga (Spain), Marseille, Nantes (France), Nice, Prague, and Toulouse (France). New to this year's Montreal roster are two flights to the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
Sun Destination Highlights
Even in the summer 8 popular sun destinations will continue to receive airlift from Air Transat which highlighted 30 weekly flights from Toronto in their 2020 summer program. Popular destinations like Cancun, Mexico will see 6 direct flights while Cuba will see a total of 12 - 4 to Varadero, 3 to Cayo Coco, 3 to Santa Clara and 2 to Holguin. Further, 2 weekly flights will be available to Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as 1 direct flight to Puerto Plata and 5 to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will also continue to see 2 direct flights a week during peak season.
Domestic Flight Highlights
Domestic flights will continue to be available as well throughout the summer with 16 weekly departures from Toronto to Montreal, 12 from Toronto to Vancouver and 4 from Toronto to Calgary.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Soheila Hakimi
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS