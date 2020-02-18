Last updated: 11:43 PM ET, Tue February 18 2020

Highlights From Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Program

Airlines & Airports Soheila Hakimi February 18, 2020

Avion d'Air Transat
Air Transat Aircraft


Air Transat, Canada’s number one leisure airline, released its 2020 summer flight program for Ontario which will strengthen its position as a leader in holiday travel. Highlighted in the 2020 summer flight program are 95 direct flights being offered by Air Transat from Toronto Pearson to destinations in Europe, the South (Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Cuba) and the United States.

European Destination Highlights

You May Also Like

New Orleans French Quarter decked out for Christmas Early Summer Booking Promo From Transat Vacation Packages

John Weatherill, WestJet John Weatherill takes VP Role with WestJet People

Brussels, Belgium, Europe gallery icon Europe on the Upswing, Plus News from Four Seasons,...

Guadeloupe and Martinique Event Canadians Want To Discover The Allure of Martinique and... Destination & Tourism

Air Italy Air Italy Suspends Operations, Airline to be Liquidated Airlines & Airports

Direct flights to European destinations such as the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands are still a big priority for Air Transat, but new to their 2020 roster of offerings is a direct flight from Toronto to Faro, Portugal in the Algarve. Further, 5 additional direct weekly flights have been added to Air Transat’s new program for London, bringing the weekly flight total from Toronto to 14. Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris will continue to see 5 direct flights from Toronto, Amsterdam and Lisbon will see 4, and Barcelona, Zagreb, Porto, and Athens will each see 3. In addition, 10 weekly direct flights from Toronto to Italy will also be offered in the summer of 2020 - 7 to Rome, 2 to Venice and 1 to Lamezia.

Air Transat has also increased its weekly number of flights to Europe from Montreal making further connections to Europe easy for travelers out of Toronto. Destination highlights in the summer 2020 program out of Montreal include Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Bordeaux, Brussels, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga (Spain), Marseille, Nantes (France), Nice, Prague, and Toulouse (France). New to this year's Montreal roster are two flights to the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Sun Destination Highlights

Even in the summer 8 popular sun destinations will continue to receive airlift from Air Transat which highlighted 30 weekly flights from Toronto in their 2020 summer program. Popular destinations like Cancun, Mexico will see 6 direct flights while Cuba will see a total of 12 - 4 to Varadero, 3 to Cayo Coco, 3 to Santa Clara and 2 to Holguin. Further, 2 weekly flights will be available to Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as 1 direct flight to Puerto Plata and 5 to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will also continue to see 2 direct flights a week during peak season.

Domestic Flight Highlights

Domestic flights will continue to be available as well throughout the summer with 16 weekly departures from Toronto to Montreal, 12 from Toronto to Vancouver and 4 from Toronto to Calgary.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Soheila Hakimi

Come Together Event For Agents of Independent By Flight Centre

Independent By Flight Centre Cultivates Family Culture With...

Independent by Flight Centre

WestJet Boosts Western Canada Coverage

Are Tougher Penalties Needed in Air Travel?

Man Claimed to Have Coronovirus on WestJet Flight Causing Return to Toronto

WATCH: Woman Nearly Booted From Flight Over Outfit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS