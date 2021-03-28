Last updated: 10:03 AM ET, Sun March 28 2021

Good News: WestJet Adding 11 New Routes in Western Canada

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers March 28, 2021

Beautiful view of Inner Harbour of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (photo via bluejayphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
The Fairmont Empress Hotel and Victoria Harbour in British Columbia.

WestJet has announced 11 new domestic routes across Western Canada.

The routes will offer new nonstop service for 15 communities across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The enhancements follow an announcement made earlier last week week to return previously suspended service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.

A message from WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims, on the airline's commitment to Canada's safe restart, is available here.

"As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada's economic recovery," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit. With one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country."

The new routes include service between Toronto (YYZ) and Comox (YQQ); between Ottawa (YOW) and Victoria (YYJ) and eight new routes connecting the prairie provinces to British Columbia tourism destinations, such as Regina (YQR) to Kelowna (YLW). Full schedule details and start dates are outlined below.

"We are at an inflection point; one that is buoyed by the rollout of vaccines, months of learning how to take appropriate precautions, and a view to Canada's beautiful summer months that allows us to spend more time outdoors," Sims said. "If Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year, all while seeing what Canada has to offer."

Jim Byers
