Expedia explore '20 Conference: Great Insights on the Travel Industry
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers December 09, 2020
Flexibility. Cleanliness. Communication.
Those aren’t just buzzwords, but critical aspects in the new world of travel and tourism we’re living in, Expedia officials said at Wednesday’s annual partner conference, explore ’20.
Expedia, the world’s leading online travel agency is calling on all players in the global travel ecosystem to adapt to the shift in traveller expectations in those areas.
Joined by speakers from companies representing the diverse travel industry, including American Airlines, Avis Budget Group, IHG, and Princess Cruises, among others, today’s speakers showcased how data-powered technology addressed the challenges and opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping make travel partners more effective, efficient, and resilient.
“Travel is an industry comprised of many diverse and distinct voices, and by working together, we continue to bring hope of exploration back to people around the world,” said Cyril Ranque, Group President of the Travel Partners Group, Expedia Group. “Technology innovation has played a massive role this year and is a key driver in building a more efficient and sustainable travel ecosystem next year and the years to come.”
Expedia Group Chief Financial Officer Eric Hart said there’s still plenty of runway ahead of the industry in terms of dealing with the pandemic, but that “we’re on the other side.”
Hart said Expedia customers are booking a lot of trips on short notice, but also booking far in advance for “dreaming” holidays.
Cruises also has been bouncing back, he said.
Hart said evidence suggests that domestic travel will rebound one-to-two years earlier than outbound trips. He also noted that national parks and ski destinations are seeing enormous growth in bookings, some by triple digits.
Other highlights from the day:
Expedia Group delivered on its omnichannel strategy to improve the traveler, partner, and distribution channel experience for cruise. This streamlines the booking process to deliver more travelers to cruise partners. By consolidating to a single platform and developing new agent technology, franchise and consultant websites now receive access to a broad inventory of cruise and noncruise product, among other benefits.
Booking flexibility and health and safety are expected to remain important factors to travellers now and in the future. Expedia Group has added new features to clearly communicate new protocols that increase traveller confidence while minimizing post-booking complications.
Expedia Group increased transparency around health and safety protocols, making it easier for partners across all segments to communicate their health and safety practices to travelers via their listings. For airline travellers, engagement with cleanliness and safety information is on par with the “non-stop” filter, the most used air filter on Expedia Group sites. Furthermore, listings with clearly labeled health and safety information saw in increase in interest from travellers.
