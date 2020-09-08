Etihad Introducing COVID-19 Global Wellness Insurance Coverage
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers September 08, 2020
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is introducing COVID-19 global wellness insurance coverage as part of Etihad Wellness, the airline's new health and hygiene program.
Guests who are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip won’t have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad.
Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales, and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said: “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight. The introduction of global COVID-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness program, championed by our Wellness Ambassadors.
“This additional cover will not only instill confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle-free.”
All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and 31 December 2020 will include COVID-19 insurance. Guests with existing bookings don’t need to do anything – they are automatically enrolled in the program. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.
Adelane Mecellem, Chief Executive Officer Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, and Africa, AXA Partners, said: “At AXA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and wellness of individuals during these times. As such, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, and provide their extensive loyal travelers with new protection solutions when needed most.”
For new bookings, simply book your next flight on www.etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre in Abu Dhabi on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through your preferred travel agency - there are no forms to complete
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 while you’re away from home, COVID-19 global wellness insurance will cover up to EUR150K of medical costs and up to EUR100 a day of quarantine costs in case of a positive diagnosis for 14 days.
For support on how to claim your cover, please call +971 45074002 for Arabic, +971 45074007 for English, or visit www.etihad.com/covid19cover for more information.
