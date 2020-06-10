Etihad Introduces Travel Voucher - Buy Now, Get 50% Cash Bonus
Airlines & Airports Marsha Mowers June 10, 2020
Etihad Airways is encouraging travellers to start planning their next trip with a special "Etihad Travel Voucher" which gives an extra 50% cash value for future travel.
Etihad Travel Vouchers must be purchased between June 10 and 24th, and are available in increments of USD 250 to a maximum of USD 65,000. The value of the purchased voucher plus 50% extra credit will be added to a Travel Bank account for future redemption on flights, upgrades and extras.
Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Now, more than ever, we want to give the world something to look forward to. Valid for two years, Etihad Travel Voucher will give our guests plenty of time to plan their future trip, and with 50% extra credit, they will spend less on that well-deserved break”.
To purchase Etihad Travel Vouchers, simply sign-up to Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme, and phone the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666 in the UAE. The list of other local contact centres is available at www.etihad.com/contacts. Visit www.etihad.com/travelvoucher for more information.
