Last updated: 07:58 AM ET, Wed June 10 2020

Etihad Introduces Travel Voucher - Buy Now, Get 50% Cash Bonus

Airlines & Airports Marsha Mowers June 10, 2020

Etihad Airways
Guests who purchase an Etihad Travel Voucher between 10 and 24 June 2020 will receive an extra 50% cash value for future travel from 1 August 2020 onwards.

Etihad Airways is encouraging travellers to start planning their next trip with a special "Etihad Travel Voucher" which gives an extra 50% cash value for future travel.

Etihad Travel Vouchers must be purchased between June 10 and 24th, and are available in increments of USD 250 to a maximum of USD 65,000. The value of the purchased voucher plus 50% extra credit will be added to a Travel Bank account for future redemption on flights, upgrades and extras.

You May Also Like

COVID Etihad Launches Wellness Program for COVID Airlines & Airports

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group Etihad Airways Aiming For Service Starting May 1 Airlines & Airports

Etihad and Elenium Automation Airport Screener Etihad to Test Technology For At-Risk Travellers Airlines & Airports

john kirk Recovery Coming But Not Right Away: A Facebook Chat With... People

Etihad Airways A380 Etihad Airways Suspends Flights With Service Through Abu... Airlines & Airports

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Now, more than ever, we want to give the world something to look forward to. Valid for two years, Etihad Travel Voucher will give our guests plenty of time to plan their future trip, and with 50% extra credit, they will spend less on that well-deserved break”.

To purchase Etihad Travel Vouchers, simply sign-up to Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme, and phone the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666 in the UAE. The list of other local contact centres is available at www.etihad.com/contacts. Visit www.etihad.com/travelvoucher for more information.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Marsha Mowers

Marsha Mowers, Director of Content Management at TravelPulse Canada
Avion de Sunwing

Sunwing Cancels Flights Through July 31

WestJet Details Hygiene Protocols with "Safety Above All"

Aeroplan Adds Etihad Airways

Air Canada Says Transat Acquisition Not on Hold

Refunds Could Cause Canadian Airlines to Fail: Trudeau Government

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS