Etihad Airways Suspends Flights With Service Through Abu Dhabi
Airlines & Airports Soheila Hakimi March 23, 2020
Etihad Airways, the United Arab Emirates national carrier, has immediately and until further notice, temporarily suspended all flights with transit services through Abu Dhabi International Airport. Any passengers booked on flights to, from or connecting through Abu Dhabi will not be permitted to travel.
While Etihad is attempting to contact every passenger to advise them of this new development, it can and will take quite some time so instead, all passengers are advised to visit etihad.com/travelalerts to understand their rebooking options. Currently only UAE citizens, their immediate family members, diplomatic passport holders, and those with UAE-API clearance will be allowed entry into Abu Dhabi. Any non-UAE residents/travelers can depart the UAE prior to suspension (March 25). UAE citizens plus immediate family members, diplomatic passport holders and those with UAE-API clearance can return to the UAE prior to suspension, and any other travel in, out and through Abu Dhabi is NOT permitted, effective immediately.
Etihad Airways announced that this temporary suspension will be for an initial 14 day period, following a decision by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to limit the spread of the COVID-19. Etihad Airways assures that it is ding everything it can to protect UAE citizens, Abu Dhabi residents, and international travelers alike during this unprecedented time and are currently concentrating efforts on applying a contingency plan to assist affected customers.
