Last updated: 05:41 PM ET, Tue April 13 2021

Canadian Taxpayers Now Own Part of Air Canada

Airlines & Airports Jim Byers April 13, 2021

Air Canada 737 Max 8
Air Canada 737 Max 8 (photo courtesy Air Canada)

For the first time since 1989, Canadian taxpayers own a piece of Air Canada.

Packed into Monday’s announced $5.9 billion financial assistance package was a statement from Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland that the Liberal government was buying $500 million of Air Canada stock, or roughly 21.6 million shares. The government also has the right to buy 14 million more shares, according to published reports.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada CCO and Air Canada Vacations President Air Canada's Lucie Guillemette Taking Over as ACV... Vacation Packages

Boeing 777-200LR d Air Canada Gets $5.9 Billion Relief; Agents Will Not... Airlines & Airports

The Fairmont Empress Hotel, Victoria BC WestJet Listing New Flights for This Year Airlines & Airports

Air Transat Transat Says Airline Talks With Ottawa Are At... Airlines & Airports

Air Canada/Transat Air Canada and Transat Mutually Agree to Call Off Deal Airlines & Airports

Freeland said the government paid roughly $23 per share and that the price represented a 15% discount from the going rate at the time. Freeland said Ottawa’s voting interest in Canada’s largest airline is capped at below 20%.

Estimates are that the government’s current share of Air Canada stock is around 6.4%.

It’s not a large amount, but it could grow. And, if Air Canada takes off during a recovery, the government could make a tidy profit.

Still, this marks the first time the government has had a voting say in the company since it went fully private in 1989.

Former Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu last fall railed against the idea of government having a stake in the airline, saying state ownership of airlines has "been a colossal failure around the world."

Speaking on a conference call on Tuesday, Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada’s Chief Commercial Officer and newly-named President of Air Canada Vacations, said she doesn’t expect the government owning shares will make a difference.

“It’s not a stake in terms of providing management influence,” she said on a virtual call on Tuesday.

Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc., said he found the news somewhat surprising. But he told TravelPulse Canada he doesn't think the Trudeau government is seeking a long-term seat in the AIr Canada board room.

"I think if Air Canada pays back its loans and the stock goes to the high 30's or low 40's, the government might sell," he said.

Some observers speculate that the Trudeau government may buy shares in Air Transat as part of a Transat rescue package, which appears to be close at hand.

"I can see the government taking some position with Transat," Kokonis said. "The challenge is what about privately-owned WestJet or Sunwing."

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada CCO and Air Canada Vacations President

Air Canada's Lucie Guillemette Taking Over as ACV President

WestJet Listing New Flights for This Year

Sunwing Cancels All Southbound Sun Flights + BC and Newfoundland Thru June 23

Air Canada Extends Aeroplan Benefits For a Year

Barcelo May Operate a New Airline Between Canada and the DR

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS