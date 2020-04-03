Canadian Airlines Lending a Hand in COVID-19 Crisis
Airlines & Airports Air Canada April 03, 2020
Air Canada announced today that, in collaboration with the Government of Canada, it will operate its first special flights from Bogota and Buenos Aires. All flights are operated in compliance with Government of Canada health and safety requirements for air passengers entering the country. Additional flights from Algiers and Lima are also planned to depart in the coming days:
Algiers
Air Canada is scheduled to operate an additional special flight on April 4, 2020.
Bogota
Air Canada is scheduled to operate a special flight on April 3, 2020.
Buenos Aires
Air Canada is scheduled to operate a special flight on April 5, 2020.
Lima
Air Canada is scheduled to operate additional special flights on April 2, 2020 and April 4, 2020.
Since March 21st, Air Canada has operated 13 special flights in collaboration with the Government of Canada to bring back Canadians home.
- Morocco - March 21, 23, 25
-Peru - March 24, 26, 27, April 1
- Ecuador - March 25, 27, 29, 31
- Spain - March 25
- Algeria - March 31
Over the period between April 1, 2020 and April 3, 2020, Air Canada is carrying approximately 8,000 passengers back to Canada on 113 flights from Asia, Europe, Caribbean/South America and the United States. On April 2, 2020, Air Canada is carrying home 2,500 passengers.
Canadians abroad must register with Global Affairs Canada to book their seat. For any emergency help, travelers can also contact sos@international.gc.ca.
WestJet on Thursday said it was operating two more flights to rescue Canadians.
"This weekend, WestJet will operate two repatriation flights to bring up to 346 Canadians home from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and Havana, Cuba. The repatriation flights are the first that WestJet will fly in collaboration with the Government of Canada. Between March 17 and March 25, the WestJet Group of Companies including Swoop, has carried approximately 10,000 Canadians from international and transborder locations.
“The WestJet Group is proud to play a part in bringing Canadians home,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “We remain committed to assisting the Government of Canada as they work to repatriate as many Canadians as possible and I thank those WestJetters who are standing up in the face of this crisis.”
Canadians who require flights home from Havana or Port of Spain can book directly on WestJet.com in the booking flow.
The repatriation flights are planned to operate as follows:
- Saturday, April 4 from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Toronto on WestJet’s 737-800
- Sunday, April 5, from Havana, Cuba to Toronto on WestJet’s 737-800
Following the temporary suspension of its flights on April 1, Air Transat on Thursday gave the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services all of the medical equipment at its disposal, which had, up until now, been dedicated to protecting its crews. This included 7,260 N95 masks, 36,800 surgical masks and 301,000 gloves
"Now that our repatriation operations are over, it seemed only natural to donate our unused protective equipment to those who need it most, namely those in the health services," says Jean-François Lemay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Transat.
Sunwing had 80,000 Canadians in destination when it ceased its southbound flights and has managed to bring everyone home. They also brought back 3,000 Canadians who had booked with other airlines, and did so at no charge.
