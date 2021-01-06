Canadian Airlines Ask Trudeau Government For COVID-Testing Delay
January 05, 2021
Canada’s airlines are asking the federal government to delay a new rule requiring negative COVID-19 testing for air passengers coming to Canada.
In a letter sent to federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau that was signed by the top executives at Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, Sunwing, The National Airlines Council of Canada and the International Air Transport Association, airline officials said that the health and safety of passengers, employees and the public are their most overriding concern and are “at the forefront of all of our business decisions.”
The executives noted that the date for implementing new federal rules – Garneau last week said all arriving air passengers in Canada will have to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of their scheduled departure time beginning January 7 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time – is just hours away. In fact, it will take effect tonight at 9:01 p.m. Pacific Time.
Garneau will hold a news conference regarding the COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements today (January 6) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Garneau will be joined by François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and by Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. TravelPulse Canada will be monitoring the event, so stay tuned for details.
In their letter to Garneau, the airline officials said they’re concerned about the feasibility of implementing such a measure in such a short time; shorter than any other country in the world according to the IATA.
“With the current timeframes and lack of clarity and detail, we must note particular concern over the very real prospect of Canadians of all ages being denied boarding and stranded at destination, in the current context of significantly reduced flight frequencies and over-stretched airline, government and consular resources due to the pandemic,” they wrote. “We suggest that an implementation date of January 18 could potentially enhance the prospect of a smooth and even roll-out of the new measures.”
Executives that since the start of the “unprecedented” global pandemic, they have “worked pro-actively and spared no expense to implement all applicable protocols and have innovated to enhance health and safety while travelling by air. We are heartened that as a result of these efforts, there are no documented cases in Canada of transmission of COVID-19 in-flight and that, as recognized by Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, travel is not a significant vector of transmission.
“Given these irrefutable facts, we are perplexed that airlines and tour operators were not consulted by the Government of Canada prior to the announcement of this new measure, as experts and as those upon whom implementation will largely rest. Minister, at the time of writing this letter … the Interim Order elaborating the new measure has yet to be finalized and only preliminary draft guidance material is available,” the officials said.
“Since the first public announcement on December 30, air carriers and tour operators have worked round-the-clock towards operationalizing the new measures. Given the lack of clarity around the details, we have not been able to provide adequate guidance to our customers at destination, and have now collectively heard from thousands of Canadians who are deeply concerned about their ability to return home.
“Minister, we have very serious concerns about the feasibility of successfully implementing such a significant measure in the extremely short timeless announced, without consultation or a coordinated plan. We were indeed very surprised to see this announcement come out without any consultation especially given that our industry has invested in and publicly advocated for rational testing protocols, such as arrival testing in Canada where the quality and consistency of testing can be properly regulated and controlled.
“Minister, given the urgency of this matter and the real risk that Canadians will now be stranded abroad, we look forward to your timely response,” they said in summation.
