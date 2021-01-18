Boeing 737 MAX Cleared For Takeoff: Could Fly in Canada on Thursday
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers January 18, 2021
The Boeing 737 MAX could be flying over Canada later this week.
Transport Canada on Monday issued an Airworthiness Directive for the plane, which outlines the required modifications to be made to the aircraft prior to a return to service in Canadian airspace. Officials said the action concludes the Trudeau government's review of the aircraft.
"As part of Transport Canada's independent review process, the department's civil aviation certification and flight safety experts were instrumental in guiding the aircraft design changes. Additionally, the department has gone even farther by introducing unique Canadian measures to further enhance the safety of the aircraft," officials said. "
"In addition to all reviews, and to provide additional assurances that all measures are in place, an Interim Order that clearly indicates Transport Canada's expectations and requirements for additional training for crew members was also issued for operators. It is complementary to the design and maintenance requirements of the Airworthiness Directive."
As a final step in this process, Transport Canada will lift the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) which prohibits the commercial operation of the aircraft in Canadian airspace on January 20, 2021. This will allow for the return to service of the aircraft in Canada.
"WestJet’s MAX aircraft have been updated with the mandatory modifications, which have been reviewed, tested and approved by Transport Canada’s safety experts and all aircraft will be flown on a validation flight prior to return to service," WestJet said in a statement. "In addition, all comprehensive mandatory and regulatory pilot training and education will be completed by every 737 MAX pilot prior to flying the aircraft."
The Calgary-based airline will fly a quick Calgary-Vancouver roundtrip with the 737 MAX on Thursday, January 21, and then will begin three-times-weekly flights between Calgary and Toronto on Sunday, January 24.
Air Canada said it will resume 737 MAX commercial operations on February 1.
“We are very confident the nearly two-year regulatory process undertaken by Transport Canada and other regulators worldwide ensures the utmost safety of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet from nose to tail, and from wing to wing," said Captain Murray Strom, Vice President, Flight Operations at Air Canada. "As part of Air Canada’s multi-layered approach to reinforcing and enhancing safety, our internal experts have also worked with independent specialists to conduct assessments of the aircraft and our operating procedures,”
“In addition to implementing all required updates and modifications to the aircraft, Air Canada has gone beyond by equipping its fleet with additional safety-enhancing features that exceed required regulatory standards. These measures are backed by our industry-leading flight operations, the extensive, comprehensive training programs our pilots and maintenance engineers regularly undergo, and our industry-renowned flight data analysis. Customers can therefore be assured that every crew member operating our fleet and the many employee teams working behind the scenes have an unwavering commitment to safety. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” concluded Captain Strom.
Beginning Feb. 1, Air Canada’s 737 MAX will operate select flights between Toronto and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg.
Transport Canada says it spent well over 15,000 review hours on the Boeing 737 MAX, which was involved in two deadly crashes a few years ago, resulting in 346 deaths.
"This review has seen Canada take a significant leadership role in the overall project helping shape many decisions taken by the state of design authorities, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It has also resulted in Transport Canada issuing its own unique Airworthiness Directive as opposed to the adoption of the FAA Airworthiness Directive.
"Throughout the department's independent review, it has worked extensively with the FAA and other key certifying authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC), as well as Canadian airline operators, crews and union associations on the implementation of these measures.
"Through oversight activities, the department has confirmed that Canadian operators are implementing the required measures and will be ready for the return to service of the aircraft in the coming days and weeks. Canadian airline operators have also collaborated in the development of the new training program. In addition, since Transport Canada approved the revised training program for the three Canadian Operators on December 21, 2020, these airlines have been actively training their pilots."
