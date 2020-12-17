Boeing 737 Max Cleared by Transport Canada
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers December 17, 2020
The Canadian government has cleared the way for a new and improved Boeing 737 Max to fly again in Canada.
The plane was grounded by governments around the world following a deadly crash in Ethiopia that killed 187 people, 18 of them Canadians, in March of 2019. Another Boeing 737 Max crashed in the ocean near Indonesia five months prior to that, killing 189 passengers and crew.
The crashes were blamed on faulty software that was meant to stabilize the plane, but instead forced the aircraft into steep nosedives that crews were unable to reverse.
Transport Canada this morning said it has “worked extensively with the FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S.) and other key certifying authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC), as well as the three Canadian operators of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and their pilot unions throughout the validation process of the aircraft to ensure all factors are addressed prior to a safe return to service of the aircraft. Transport Canada's certification experts, by their rigour and thoroughness, have demonstrated great leadership throughout the process, and were instrumental in guiding the aircraft design changes.
This validation is an important first step in the eventual return to service of this aircraft in Canadian airspace. However, the return to service is complex, and Transport Canada must put in place comprehensive safety plans that require additional aircraft changes, maintenance and training.
Transport Canada will work with Canadian airline operators, crews and union associations over the coming weeks to determine how these requirements will be implemented in Canada.
In January 2021, the department expects to issue a Canadian Airworthiness Directive which will stipulate the Canadian design changes that must be incorporated in Canadian aircraft. At the same time, the department will also mandate the training requirements for air crew through an Interim Order.
Some world airlines have already begun flying the plane again.
WestJet has a note about the 737 Max posted on its website.
“The work by Transport Canada and other independent regulators around the globe, in combination with our own preparation, processes and due diligence, gives us confidence in returning these aircraft to service once Transport Canada opens the skies to the MAX,” the note says. “Our MAX aircraft will only return to service once all requirements are met or exceeded and we are certain they are safe and ready to return to active service in the WestJet fleet.”
The website simpleflying.com says WestJet has 13 Boeing 737 Max planes in its fleet now, with more orders on the way down the road.
A note on Air Canada’s website from earlier this year said the airline has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.
Transport Canada said that prior to a return to service of the aircraft in Canadian airspace, it will require:
- modifications to the aircraft as specified in the Canadian Airworthiness Directive;
- incorporation of the revised pilot training syllabus into the Transport Canada-approved training program for each Canadian airline; and
- airlines to conduct maintenance on the aircraft to ensure it will operate safely, given the aircraft have been in storage for some time.
"Specifically, the Canadian design changes for the Boeing 737 MAX will include an enhanced flight deck procedure that provides the option for a pilot-in-command to disable a loud and intrusive warning system (commonly called the "stick shaker") when the system has been erroneously activated by a failure in the angle of attack sensor system. This feature will help to reduce pilot workload given what has been learned from the two tragic accidents, and has been fully evaluated by Transport Canada's flight test pilots. There will also be differences in training including training on the enhanced flight deck procedure.
"The commercial flight restrictions for the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Canadian airspace remain in effect and will not be lifted until Transport Canada is fully satisfied that all its safety concerns have been addressed, that required modifications have been incorporated, that enhanced flight crew procedures are in place, and that all training has been conducted in Canada."
The U.S. FAA approved the plane last month for flights south of the border.
According to the CBC, FAA chief Steve Dickson said he’s "100 per cent confident" in safety of the plane. But he also said Boeing has to do more to improve its safety culture.
"We've done everything humanly possible to make sure these types of crashes do not happen again," Dickson told Reuters in a telephone interview last month, adding that design changes "have eliminated what caused these particular accidents."
