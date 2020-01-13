Big Savings With Air Transat's Vacation Intervention Program
January 13, 2020
Air Transat has launched its Vacation Intervention campaign, a cheeky program that's tied to an exclusive promotion and aims to remind Canadians of the importance of vacations.
Every year, millions of vacation days are left unused in Canada. As a matter of fact, a research made in partnership with Angus Reid conducted with online Canadian members of the Angus Reid Forum shows that among those who have vacation days, 47% of Ontarians and 27% of Quebecers do not take all of them. Air Transat believes vacations are too important to leave behind.
“Air Transat is the vacation champion, reminding everyone that vacations should be a right, not a privilege,” said Genevieve LeBrun, Vice-President of Marketing at Air Transat. “Our new campaign is playful and fun, but it has a serious message at heart: Everybody deserves a vacation.”
The campaign, created in collaboration with Sid Lee, includes a series of reporter-on-the street videos in both English and French starring comedians Abdul Butt (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) and Pascal Cameron respectively, as they seek out the most vacation-deprived people they can.The irreverent, bite-sized films were produced by Romeo et Fils with the keen eye of director William Fradette behind the camera.
This creative, multi-platform campaign also features interactive experiences tailored to Instagram and Facebook, which make users feel like they’re almost—but not quite—at the beach. Out-of-home ads feature semi-serious questions to help passersby decide if they’re ripe for a vacation intervention.
In targeted newspaper ads, Air Transat asks readers if their reading habits might be leading them to shun vacations. In radio, Air Transat is posing tough questions to the most vacation-deprived. And web banners let everyone know it’s time to click away from the routine and go somewhere warm.
The Vacation Intervention Promo
Air Transat believes in the transformative power of vacations. So they’re launching The Vacation Intervention Promo to give everyone the chance to get away from it all. The promo offers savings of up to $1,000 per couple on South packages.
