Are Tougher Penalties Needed in Air Travel?
Airlines & Airports Marsha Mowers February 06, 2020
News Monday that a 29 year old man on a WestJet flight faked having the Coronavirus which he later explained was an attempt to “go viral” has struck a chord with many people both in the industry and as consumers.
The “aspiring rapper” was charged with Mischief and Breach of Recognizance by Peel Regional Police, charges that have many questioning whether it’s enough.
Perhaps what is making the situation worse is his that he appears to be enjoying his new found fame, giving television media interviews and posting an article on his Facebook page with the caption – “going viral goes BAD.”
We spoke off the record with a former airline executive who estimated that the hard cost to WestJet was about $140,000 which includes the cost of fuel, flight time. It does not include the costs to cover the stranded passengers with meal vouchers and other necessary arrangements.
Similar incidences have happened on other Canadian airlines.
We took to Twitter to ask the question - what should happen to the 28 yr old who “pranked” WestJet flight to Jamaica so he could go “viral” on social media?
Please vote in our poll and we’ll be including the results in an upcoming story.
